Students at Stratton School celebrate excellent GCSE exam success

Stratton School students celebrate GCSE results

Stratton School, Biggleswade, is celebrating another set of excellent GCSE and vocational results, as students and their families gathered at the school this morning to collect their results.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton School, part of Meridian Trust, said: “Our students should be immensely proud of themselves and each other. Their hard work has paid off, and I am delighted by the well-deserved results they have achieved today.

“I’m grateful for the dedication of our students, staff, and families. These results reflect everyone’s commitment and the ongoing encouragement from parents and carers, which has made a real difference.”

Top performers today include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stratton School students celebrate GCSE results

Sam Simmons who received six Level 9s, three Level 8s and two Level 7s

Arthur Thompson who received five Level 9s, three Level 8s and three Level 7s

Kalin Smith who received six Level 9s, two Level 8s and a Level 6

Ayo Abiodun who received three Level 8s, six Level 7s and a Level 6

Flory Pini-Heron who received two Level 8s, three Level 7s and two Level 6s

Stanley Hillyard who received two Level 9s, three Level 8s, three Level 7s and two Level 6s

Henri Walker-Wilson who received one Level 9, one Level 8, four Level 7s, three Level 6s and one Level 5

Isabel Mathillion who received one Level 8, two Level 7s, four Level 6s and one Level 5

This year marked Stratton’s first as a full secondary school, extending its provision to include Years 7 and 8 for the first time. This exciting development has allowed the school to broaden its educational offering, welcoming younger students into the Stratton community and creating a more cohesive learning journey from early secondary years through to Sixth Form.

Sam added: “I’m delighted that so many of our Year 11 students will be joining the Matt King Sixth Form at Stratton School in September. For those continuing their studies elsewhere, I wish you the best of luck - I have no doubt you will excel in the next chapters of your educational journey.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “Across Meridian Trust we are very proud of our Year 11 students receiving their results. Over the past two years you have shown real determination and commitment, and these outcomes reflect that effort. This moment is not only about academic success but also about the personal growth you have achieved and the opportunities that now lie ahead. Congratulations to you all.”

Stratton School students celebrate GCSE results

This October, Stratton School will mark 75 years of serving the Biggleswade community - a milestone that reflects decades of commitment, growth, and achievement. The school honours its history while looking ahead to a bright and exciting future.

For more information about Stratton School, please visit http://www.stratton.beds.sch.uk/