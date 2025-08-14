Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton School, said: “I’m thrilled for these students. They have worked incredibly hard over the past two years, and today’s excellent results reflect this. We value our students’ sense of responsibility and pride in their studies, and I’ve been proud to see them demonstrate kindness, engagement, and ambition - three of our core values, throughout this time.”

He continued: "I am very pleased to see our students who wanted to cotinine their studies at University receive so many 1st choice acceptances, as well as wishing the best of luck and good fortune to our students taking on post 18 apprenticeships or continuing their students through direct training and employment.”

A few of the students who accomplished the great results today include:

Alex Watters who achieved four A*s and will be continuing their education at Imperial College to read Aeronautical Engineering

Emily Ludford who achieved three A*s and a Distinction* and will be starting at Manchester University to study Marketing

Khushi Patel who achieved three As and a B, and will be heading to Nottingham to read Psychology.

Sam Myers who achieved two A*s and two As and will be continuing their education at Loughborough University to read Chemistry.

George Hall who achieved an A*, Distinction, B and a C and will be continuing their education at Warwick University to read Politics.

Abi Blaxhill who achieved two As, a B and a C and will be continuing their education at University of East Anglia to read Occupational Therapy.

Congratulations to Alicia Edwards who will be continuing their education at Leeds University to read Law.

Robert Clark, Assistant Principal for Stratton School’s Matt King Sixth Form, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with our Year 13 students, who have shown great eagerness to learn and kindness in supporting each other. I’d also like to thank our exceptional staff whose continued support helps raise standards year after year. I wish all our students the best of luck as they move on to university, apprenticeships, or employment.”

Sam Farmer added: “Last year, Stratton School became a full 11-18 secondary school with the addition of Year 7 and 8 students, so it has been an exciting time of growth and change, and we’re really proud of the progress we’ve made across the whole school.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “Congratulations to all our Year 13 students collecting their A-level results today. Their achievements reflect the Trust’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the hard work of everyone involved. I hope each student takes a moment to celebrate their success as they look ahead to the next stage of their journey.”

For more information about Stratton School, please visit http://www.stratton.beds.sch.uk/