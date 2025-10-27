Students take part in annual mock crime scene exercise

Students taking part in activity

Students from the University of Bedfordshire once again swapped the classroom for the meadow as they took part in the annual mock crime scene evening – a hands-on simulation designed to test their investigative and analytical skills in a real-world setting.

Held at the University’s Putteridge Bury campus, the night-time outdoor event brought together students from Forensic Science and Policing courses, as well as Journalism and Photography students, to collaborate on assessing and managing a simulated crime scene.

This year’s mock crime scene scenario focused on the dangers and consequences of drug use and criminal activity. It depicted a drugs-related incident in which two users met a dealer to purchase narcotics, leading to tragic outcomes. The students investigated a number of key areas, including one where a user died from a suspected crack cocaine overdose, and another where a violent confrontation between the surviving user and the dealer resulted in the dealer’s fatal head injury.

Led by academics from the School of Life Sciences, the mock crime scene provides students with valuable practical experience in evidence collection, crime scene management, and interprofessional teamwork.

This immersive exercise is a key example of the University of Bedfordshire’s Career-Powered Education approach, which ensures that students gain not only academic knowledge but also the industry-relevant experience needed to thrive after graduation. By recreating realistic scenarios, students can apply their learning in a controlled environment and develop their confidence and skills.

Dr Slava Klibanecz, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, led the activity. She said: “The Forensic Night Time Crime Scene provides an opportunity for all students present to experience a large-scale, outdoor crime scene and learn how the different organisations involved would interact and collaborate. The activity served as a hands-on learning experience for Foundation, first and second year students.

“It enabled the third-year students to apply their skills and develop communication, mentoring and leadership qualities, supervising less experienced students and liaising with other groups. We are very grateful for the continued support and assistance of staff at Putteridge Bury in allowing us the hold this event in their grounds every year.”