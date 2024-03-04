Teachers at Sutton Lower School get on their bikes to help promote pupils’ cycling project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teachers at Sutton Lower School near Biggleswade have got on their bikes to help pupils learn to cycle, thanks to funding from The Bikeabiity Trust.

Teachers from eight schools received practical and virtual training sessions as par of a pilot project ‘Get Cycling in Schools’.

Schools also received helmets and balance bikes for pupils to learn the basic cycling skills before going on to take more advanced training with a Bikeability instructor.

Mrs Gaynor Pinn, key stage two teacher at Sutton Lower School, said: “We have really enjoyed implementing Bikeability with our early years foundation stage children. The children have fun during the sessions, and it is fantastic to see their improvement. Not only are they exercising but they are also developing important skills such as coordination.”

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council said: "Learning to ride a bike really is a life skill and I am thrilled to see more young people enjoying the freedom and fun of cycling thanks to the dedication of their teachers.

"The Bikeability Trust's 'Get Cycling in Schools' pilot project is having a positive impact in Central Bedfordshire, which I hope will continue to grow as more teachers embrace this opportunity, equipping themselves with the skills to nurture the next generation of confident and safe cyclists.

“Initiatives like this not only promote physical activity but also instil lifelong habits of health and independence among our children whilst encouraging more sustainable travel."