The Bedford College Group helps hundreds of students improve their GCSE grades

Big smiles from Tyrell Phillips at Tresham College Corby.

The Bedford College Group is proud to celebrate the achievements of hundreds of students who have successfully improved their GCSE grades this year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 6,000 students sat English and/or Maths GCSE exams through the group’s colleges and sixth forms, demonstrating the impact of The Bedford College Group’s tailored study programmes.

Students across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been taking advantage of opportunities to sit or retake their GCSEs alongside other courses, ensuring they gain the essential skills needed for their chosen careers. These programmes provide a flexible, supportive environment for students to strengthen their English and Maths abilities while pursuing their wider academic or vocational goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Hart, Group Director of English and Maths at The Bedford College Group, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students receiving their GCSE results today. The number of students we’ve seen sit exams this year highlights the real difference The Bedford College Group is making in helping students strengthen their English and Maths skills, essential foundations for future study and meaningful careers.

Students at Central Bedfordshire College, part of The Bedford College Group, collect their GCSE results.

“For many of our students, today marks not only improved grades but also the reward for their perseverance and determination. They refused to be defined by previous results, committed to their learning journey with us, and are now rightly celebrating their success.”

Students across the group have made significant progress this year, including:

Yurii Chornyl, a student at Tresham College Corby, improved from a Grade 1 a year ago to a Grade 5 this year. Having narrowly missed a Grade 4 last November, Yurii will continue his Electrical Course at Corby, and staff are thrilled with his progress and achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Skripkin, from Central Bedfordshire College, who is studying a Level 3 Diploma in Public Services, also achieved a Grade 5 in his English GCSE. Ivan praised the college for the high-quality English lessons, noting that they were well-paced and supportive, helping him reach his goals. He will return for his second year of the Diploma and aims to join the Fire Brigade upon completion.

David Pettit, who is studying Performing Arts at Tresham College Kettering said of his result: “This is the third time I’ve resat my GCSE English and I was extremely nervous, however I’ve passed. I have been wanting this Grade 4 for a long time; it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I can now apply for my dream course at the Institute of the Arts in Barcelona. None of this would’ve been possible without Libby my teacher who really pushed me to achieve this grade.”

Tyrell Phillips, from Tresham College Corby, gained a Grade 4 in Maths, exceeding his own expectations. His hard work and determination have been celebrated by his teachers, who praised his commitment and focus throughout the year.

David James Mora, from Central Bedfordshire College, who achieved a Grade 5 in English, is heading off to university. He said: "I just passed my English, and I’m so happy because I finally achieved a Grade 5 after two years. My next step is going to university, and I might study something related to physics or chemistry because I really love those areas. I’m very proud of my results – all the hard work has paid off. The support from my teachers, peers, and everyone around me has really helped me grow and succeed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Gregory, who is studying Travel and Tourism at Tresham College Kettering, said: “I’m on the Travel and Tourism course, and I’ve been planning to be a flight attendant in the future. This is the third time I’ve had to re-sit to make that happen, and I’ve finally passed. I’m thrilled. Tresham College has been a really great experience, and I’m so grateful for my time here.”

The Bedford College Group congratulates all its students for their dedication and hard work over the past year. The group looks forward to supporting them as they progress in their studies and careers and is excited to see what the future holds for each of them.

For more information about the courses offered across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/