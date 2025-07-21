The Bedford College Group joins forces with Bedford Giving to drive youth empowerment across the borough

The Bedford College Group has officially joined Bedford Giving as a coalition partner, marking a new collaboration aimed at improving the lives of young people across Bedford Borough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Giving is a pioneering ‘Place-Based Giving’ initiative which brings together local people, businesses, charities, schools, and community organisations to focus resources, skills, and funding on the challenges facing young people. From youth-led funding panels and mentoring schemes to mental health programmes and life skills training, Bedford Giving is already delivering a series of transformational projects designed to raise aspirations and improve opportunities for the next generation.

By becoming a coalition partner, The Bedford College Group will take an active role in helping to shape, deliver, and expand Bedford Giving’s impact. Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, has joined Bedford Giving’s Board of Directors, sitting alongside other key organisations and community leaders committed to tackling inequality and driving positive change in Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the partnership, Yiannis Koursis OBE said: “It’s an honour to join the Bedford Giving Board and be part of this inspiring organisation, which is making such a positive difference to young people in our community.

Bedford Giving Director Paul Kellett with The Bedford College Group CEO, Yiannis Koursis OBE FRSA.

“This partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to involve our students directly in meaningful projects that benefit the borough, while also helping them to develop skills, build confidence, and understand the value of civic engagement. Together, we are committed to creating a stronger, more prosperous Bedford where every young person has the chance to thrive.”

Already, students from Bedford College are playing a leading role in one of Bedford Giving’s flagship projects, a Youth Panel, which distributes community funding to projects that benefit young people. Earlier this year, students formed a panel to review grant applications from local charities and organisations, met applicants, and collectively decided how to allocate funds. The project will now run annually, embedding youth voices in local decision-making.

The Group is also supporting Bedford Giving through its staff and wider community. Around 20 staff members will take part in the Bedford Running Festival this year to raise funds for Bedford Giving, further strengthening ties between the two organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, college staff are volunteering as mentors in Bedford Giving’s mentoring programme, which pairs Year 10 pupils with mentors from a range of industries. Many of these students come from families with limited experience of higher education or professional careers. The mentors provide guidance, advice, and encouragement, helping to broaden their horizons and raise aspirations.

The partnership is set to increase awareness of Bedford Giving among young people and families across Bedford. As part of their collaboration, Bedford Giving will host a stand at some of the Group’s Freshers’ Fair in September, promoting their work and encouraging students to get involved through volunteering, fundraising, and media projects such as video creation and social media campaigns.

Bedford Giving Director Paul Kellett welcomed the Group’s involvement, stating: “We’re thrilled to welcome The Bedford College Group as a coalition partner, supporting our mission to expand impactful youth programmes across the borough. As one of the largest local employers committed to raising aspirations and tackling inequality among young people, the Group’s values align perfectly with ours.

“It’s fantastic to have CEO Yiannis Koursis OBE joining our Board, bringing a deeper insight into education and the development of young people. We’re equally excited to involve college students on our Youth Panel and in activities like fundraising and creating dynamic videos and social media content, to amplify Bedford Giving’s message and inspire others to get involved. We’re excited the partnership between Bedford Giving and The Bedford College Group marks a powerful step forward in creating brighter futures for the next generation in Bedford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organisations, uniting education, community leadership, and charitable initiatives to help build a more equitable and vibrant Bedford.

To find out more about Bedford Giving, visit https://bedfordgiving.org.uk/