The Bedford College Group raises over £1,200 for Bedford Giving at Bedford Running Festival

At the beginning of September, seventeen dedicated staff members from The Bedford College Group took part in this year’s Bedford Running Festival. From the 5k and 10k races to the Half Marathon, the amazing team pushed themselves to the limit, all in support of Bedford Giving.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to their incredible efforts, the team raised £1,211.20 for this vital community initiative.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, was joined by colleagues in visiting Bedford Giving yesterday to proudly present a cheque to Paul Kellett, CEO of Bedford Giving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Giving is a coalition of schools, businesses, charities and community organisations working together to empower young people across Bedford Borough. The initiative supports the next generation through mentoring programmes, mental health support, life skills training and youth led funding panels.

The Bedford College Group presenting their cheque to Bedford Giving.

Paul (PK) Kellett, Director of Bedford Giving said: “We’re incredibly grateful to The Bedford College Group for their continued support and generosity as one of our coalition partners. The commitment shown by Yiannis and his team taking part in the Bedford Running Festival and raising over £1,200 is truly inspiring. Partnerships like this make a real difference, helping Bedford Giving to expand our work with young people across the borough. Together, we’re giving more young people the confidence, skills and opportunities they need to build a brighter future.”

As a proud coalition partner of Bedford Giving, The Bedford College Group is committed to helping raise aspirations and create brighter opportunities for young people in the community.

Sarah Baxter, Executive Director of strategy and external affairs, said: “At The Bedford College Group, we’re passionate about helping our communities thrive. Partnering with Bedford Giving allows us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young people in Bedford, while also promoting staff wellbeing through our fundraising efforts. As an education provider, we take our role in supporting the local community seriously, and we’re proud to have raised funds for such an inspiring cause. We look forward to continuing this important work together.”

For more information on The Bedford College Group visit, https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/