Works starts on new sports hall and games area at Biggleswade school

Cllr Steve Owen by the Edward Peake School sports hall steel frame. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Work has started on building a new sports hall and multi-use games area at a new secondary school in Biggleswade.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works at Edward Peake CofE School are part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s plans in Three to Two Tier Programme. In September, the school transformed from a middle school to a secondary school.

The hall will have three badminton courts, a full basketball court and cricket nets. There will also be space for activities like dance, aerobics, and yoga on the upper level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games area will feature a full-size football pitch with floodlighting.

The steel frame of the sports hall is now up, and should be completed in autumn 2025. The council says the games area is expected to be ready next month.

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children's services met with headteacher Zoe Linington and the project team to take a closer look at the construction.

He said: “This exciting project at Edward Peake CofE School is a key part of our £32million investment across the Biggleswade area to support the transition from the three-tier to the two-tier education model and inspire and support the next generation of learners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As modern, flexible spaces that are essential for delivering a comprehensive secondary education, the new sports hall and MUGA will provide outstanding facilities to enhance the learning experience for all students, fostering both academic and personal development.”

Ms Linington, said: "I can't wait to see our students and community using our new facilities. It has been wonderful to see our Year 9 pupils making full use of the (temporary) art and design technology facilities. It will be very exciting when it is completed."