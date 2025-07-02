Year 6 leavers enjoy memorable end-of-primary-school trip

The Year 6 class at Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade were treated to a trip to Gulliver’s Land to mark the end of their time at the school.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 6 pupilsfrom Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade, part of The Cam Academy Trust, enjoyed an enriching and fun trip to Gulliver’s Land last week.

The school took the pupils to the theme park in Milton Keynes as an end-of-term treat before the 10 and 11-year-olds begin their transitions to secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pupils enjoyed the rides, especially the dodgems and the log flume.

The trip was an treat before the Year 6s begin their transitions to secondary school

Meanwhile, at the other end of Everton Heath, children in Reception and the Pre-school enjoyed an excursion to Shepreth Wildlife Park.

Organised as part of the school’s commitment to extending learning beyond the classroom, the three, four and five-year-olds enjoyed seeing such a wide range of animals up close.

The trips reflect Everton Heath’s vision to create opportunities and experiences for its pupils that “encourage lively, enquiring minds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Everton Heath Primary School, Emma Bircham, said: “As our Year 6 pupils prepare to move on, this trip to Gulliver’s Land was a celebration of everything they have achieved, and a reminder of how far they have come, during their time with us at Everton Heath.

The children will be moving onto secondary school in September

“We have seen this cohort of children grow in so many ways and our excursion was a wonderful way to mark the end of one journey and the beginning of another: we are incredibly proud of each of them.

“Our younger pupils also enjoyed their end-of-term trip and, with nurture being at the heart of our small school, we look forward to seeing them develop into confident Year 6s in a few years’ time.”