200k extra GP appointments for patients in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes

A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

New figures have revealed how many more GP appointments there are for patients n Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes compared to a year ago.

The data from NHS England show that between December 2024 to February 2025 patients made over 1,593,000 appointments, compared with 1,376,000 in the same period a year earlier. That’s an increase of 15.7 per cent in the number of slots available.

The figures also show that 44 per cent of appointments were arranged for the same day as they were booked, compared with 40 per cent a year earlier. More than two-thirds of appointments were face-to-face.

Nicky Poulain, a chief primary care officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “The statistics continue to show that NHS professionals are working ever harder to offer appointments to local patients.”

She appealed to the public after ongoing issues regarding missed appointments, adding: “Unfortunately, in any three month period, on average over 60,000 people do not attend their booked appointment. That means that around one appointment in every 27 is wasted.

“Every time someone does this, it means another patient is unable to get the care they need, so we are making a plea: if you make an appointment but you either can’t attend or you no longer need it, please cancel in good time so that your practice can offer it to someone else.”

