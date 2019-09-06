Arlesey sisters get the snip for Little Princess Trust

Two kind-hearted sisters from Arlesey bravely volunteered to have their long locks chopped off to help children and young adults fighting cancer.

Schoolgirls Peyton and Liah Cooper were inspired to help The Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs, after their “big cousin”, Paige Daisley, gifted her hair to the cause.

Liah (left) and Peyton (right) had their hair cut for the Little Princess Trust

The donation day came on August 22 when Peyton had 14 inches cut off, and little sister Liah had 12 inches removed, thanks to the staff at Urban Kutz, in Sandy.

Liah, six, who likes her new bob style, said: “I wanted to help people who haven’t got hair, that’s why we did it.

“We had all our hair put into little ponytails and then they cut it off. It felt weird - it’s so short! I notice it when I have a shower.”

Peyton, eight, who is also enjoying the freedom of her new look – as her hair doesn’t get tangled anymore – said: “The charity are going to give poorly people my hair.

Liah before

“It felt weird because it was really short. I’ve got a sideways bob. I’m excited, because it will be much easier to sleep, and happy because the charity can make more wigs.”

Peyton and Liah raised an impressive £200 for the trust, which will go towards helping them create the hair pieces.

The girls are also looking forward to telling their school friends at St Mary’s Academy, Stotfold, about their challenge, and perhaps persuading some of their classmates to give it a go.

Mum, Poppy, 31, said: “It was a brilliant thing to do and we’re so proud.

Liah before

“Their brother, Jack, who is nine months old, had to go to Great Ormond Street Hospital last year for an arterial switch operation, which involved open heart surgery.

“It’s good to give something back. We’ve started with the Little Princess Trust and we are hoping to fundraise for GOSH next.

“Thank you to everyone who donated - your support means the world to the girls.”

Visit: ‘Peyton & Liah’s sponsored hair chop’ on Facebook to watch a video of the girls having their hair cut!

Peyton before

https://www.facebook.com/events/448563752660272/?active_tab=discussion

https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/