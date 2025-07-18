The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 have been announced, with the best GP surgeries across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes named.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes and beyond.

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Harrold Medical Practice - Bedford There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Bedford. The response rate was 37%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Red House Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at The Red House Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 32%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Westfield Road Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes There were 372 survey forms sent out to patients at Westfield Road Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 31%, with114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales