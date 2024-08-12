Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust in June, new figures show.

The NHS is facing a difficult summer as overall waiting lists climb for a third month in a row.

NHS England figures show 101,182 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of June – up slightly from 100,825 in May, and 93,338 in June 2023.

Of those, 5,414 (5%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust – which runs Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital – was 16 weeks at the end of June; the same as in May.

Nationally, 7.62 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June. This was up slightly from 7.6 million at the end of March and a third consecutive rise.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "These figures confirm that 14 years of Conservative neglect left the NHS broken, waiting lists rising, and patients failed. Never again should the Conservatives be trusted with our health service.

"It will take time to turn the NHS around. But we are working night and day to get the NHS back on its feet, so it can once again be there for us all when we need it."

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in June – a fall from 1.7 million in May.

At Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust, 20,829 patients were waiting for one of 14 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 9,986 (48%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show cancer patients at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 64% of cancer patients urgently referred to Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust in June began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was up from 61% in May, but down from 69% in June 2023.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said: "We are concerned that the progress made in speeding up both cancer diagnosis and the commencement of cancer treatment in recent months is slowing.

"Despite some progress on the referral to treatment target, the NHS is still falling well short of its operational target that 85% of patients wait less than two months between an urgent referral and treatment commencing.

"Urgent action is required to ensure that timely cancer diagnosis and treatment becomes the norm for all patients in England."

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the NHS could be in the middle of its "busiest summer ever".

He said: "While we have seen improvements in the number of patients seen and treated within four hours in A&E, slightly faster ambulance response times, and more than three quarters of cancer patients receiving an all clear or diagnosis in four weeks, it is clear that waits for patients across a range of services remain unacceptable and there is much more to do to deliver more timely care for those who need it.

"Nobody in the NHS wants to see patients experiencing long delays and we are committed to working with the Government to create a 10-year plan for health that includes a clear plan to bring waits down.”