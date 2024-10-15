Biggleswade and Bedfordshire communities invited to join Parkinson's dance class

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living with Parkinson’s in Luton and Bedfordshire are being invited to try a dance and movement to music class, which is helping more people to enjoy an active lifestyle in a fun and engaging way.

The dance classes are being delivered by Vacani School of Dance and BEEE Creative, with funding support from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The Dance for Parkinson’s sessions are being held every Monday from 1.30pm to 3.00pm at Parkside Hall, Woburn Street, Bedford, MK45 2HX.

There is also a Friday session which is held from 1:30pm to 3:00pm at Everyone Active, Mentmore Road, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 2AF.

Vacani Dance is helping more people to enjoy an active lifestyle with Parkinson's

The sessions usually last for around 90 minutes with 60 minutes of exercise, followed by 30 minutes of socialising over tea, coffee and biscuits.

The sessions are supported by funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and while there is no cost to attend, there is a suggested voluntary contribution of £7 per session. Carers and relatives are also welcome to come along and watch or to take part if they feel comfortable.

The dance class is designed to be inclusive and accessible for all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users, and no previous experience of dance is required.

Kezia Jolly, Lead Parkinson’s Dance Instructor at Vacani School Dance, said:

“Dance can be an accessible and fun way for people living with long-term health conditions, such as Parkinson's, to enjoy being active. Since the groups first started we have been able to support people living across Bedfordshire to enjoy the benefits of dance and movement to music in a social way.

“Whether you live with Parkinson’s, or you support someone who does, then dance could be the perfect way for you to start being active. You don’t need any prior experience with dance and our friendly group is really welcoming, so why not give dancing a try.”

For more information about the Vacani Dance for Parkinson’s classes, contact Kezia Jolly on [email protected] or visit vacanidance.co.uk/classes/creative-connections/