Biggleswade WI knit hats for premature babies

Kind-hearted members of Biggleswade WI knitted warm wooly hats for little ones in need.

The busy club members dedicated their time to creating colourful beanies for babies at the Bedford Hospital Premature Baby Unit, and were pleased to hand the headwear over this summer. A spokeswoman said: “We had 217 hats knitted in total .”

The hats are important for the babies - especially premature ones - because newborn babies can lose heat very quickly and it can lead to them becoming unwell.

If you are interested in joining Biggleswade WI, the club meets at The Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade, on every third Monday. The sessions start at 10am and last for two hours.

Email: biggleswadewi@gmail.com