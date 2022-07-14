Katie Gentle, 30, faced scissors and a razor on July 9 at a special charity fun day at The Plough, Langford, raising £3,383 for charity.

Her long blonde locks will now be donated to The Little Princess Trust, while £1,171 will go towards Macmillan and £2,212 to Thymic UK.

Katie, who had been growing her hair since 2016, said: "It went really well. It was a really good turnout and I couldn't be more pleased.

Katie, left, holding up her cut hair, and right, with her cousin Sarah who is battling cancer. Image: Katie Gentle.

"People were saying 'are you nervous?', but I was ready for it and I had been looking forward to it for so long.

"Three of my cousins had no choice, so that's why I did it."

Katie's challenge was to honour her family members, Josh Clifford and Rebecca Llewellyn, who are now cancer free and Sarah Crone, of Sandy, who is battling a rare cancer called Thymic Carcinoma, a type of cancer that develops in the cells that line the thymus gland.

Katie chose Thymic UK as one of her charities, as it raises awareness about the disease to both the public and medical professionals.

Katie said: "There's so many charities to support, it's really hard to choose, but we need to support the little guys, too. It's not a common cancer and they really helped Sarah.

"If the money can help even one person, it will be amazing."

Katie thanks her friends, family and everyone who donated for their support, as well as Andy from The Plough.