Call to install more life-saving defibrillators across Biggleswade after badminton player suffers cardiac arrest​​​​​​​

More life-saving defibrillators should be installed across Biggleswade according to members of Stratton Leisure Centre who helped save a man’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The incident happened around 8.30pm last Thursday (August 24) after a badminton player collapsed at the centre.

Witnesses say quick-thinking fellow players rushed to the Weatherley Centre next door which has recently installed a defibrillator in its reception area.

A defribillator, like the one installed at Biggleswade Town Council offices, above, was used to save a man's life

Within minutes the defibrillator was being used on the patient before three ambulances arrived.

An air ambulance, which landed on Stratton School playing fields adjacent to the centre, was also quickly on the scene with one its doctors accompanying the patient in a land ambulance to Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Staff at the Weatherley Centre leisure believe the man has now recovered.

A spokesman said: “It was wonderful that this defibrillator was able to help this man at such a critical time.

“It’s the first time our defib has been put to use in an emergency situation and this just proves how vital these can be when a life is on the line. It was of course hugely worrying for everybody so we were glad to be able to help.

“We would certainly encourage as many Biggleswade venues and businesses as possible to have these life-saving items, and promote the fact they have them, so there’s every chance lives can be saved."

> Chances of surviving cardiac arrest rises from 5-75 per cent through early intervention of a defibrillator.

There are currently 10 defibrillators in Biggleswade.