Around 99.8% of cervical cancer cases in the UK are preventable 🩺

Every day in the UK, nine people are diagnosed with cervical cancer.

There are around 850 cervical cancer deaths in the UK every year, that's more than two every day.

Nearly one-third of women in the UK do not attend their cervical screening.

These are four early warning signs for cervical cancer you should know about.

But that’s not the only reason, research by Simpson Millar has found that 40% of women have stopped contacting their GP due to the waiting time for an appointment, with 38% citing difficulty getting through as their biggest roadblock to accessing care.

Emma Hickey, Chartered Legal Executive at Simpson Millar, said: “Cervical cancer often develops over several years, which is why regular screenings are so important. Early detection can prevent up to three-quarters of cases - while late diagnosis can result in more invasive treatments, longer recovery periods and worse outcomes.

“During Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, we urge women to prioritise their health by attending their screenings and to seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.”

Around 99.8% of cervical cancer cases are preventable according to Cancer Research UK. | Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com

What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is found anywhere in the cervix, which is the opening between the vagina and the womb. Recognising the signs early and consulting a healthcare professional can lead to an earlier diagnosis and improved health outcome.

Early warning signs of cervical cancer include:

Abnormal bleeding: Unusual bleeding between periods, after sex or post-menopause.

Unusual vaginal discharge: Changes in the colour, consistency or smell of discharge.

Pain during intercourse: Discomfort or pain during sexual activity.

Lower back or pelvic pain: Persistent pain in these areas could be a symptom.

If you have a health condition like fibroids or endometriosis you may get symptoms like this regularly which is why it’s important to keep up to date with your cervical screening.

What is a smear test?

Cervical screening, which used to be called a smear test, is a test that is offered to anyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64 every three to five years, with additional follow-ups if abnormal cells are detected.

If you have a health condition such as endometriosis or vaginismus that might make a smear test uncomfortable or painful, there are a few things you can request to make sure your appointment goes as smoothly as possible.

The Vaginismus Network suggest requesting a double appointment, bringing a friend or family member along with you or requesting a speculum prior to your appointment to practise inserting it at home.

There are different sizes of speculum and you can request the smallest one, to insert it yourself and use lubricant. To help you stay calm during the test you can practise breathing exercises or listen to your favourite podcast.

Remember that you are in control of the cervical screening test and can ask to stop the test at any time.

You can find out more about cervical cancer and cervical screening at NHS.UK.