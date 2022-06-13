Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust cares for 48 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 7 was down from 57 on the same day the previous week.

This is despite the fact cases have risen for the first time in two months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The number of patients being treated in hospital has dropped, despite a rise in cases

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 48% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 93.

Across England there were 4,108 people in hospital with Covid as of June 7, with 116 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.