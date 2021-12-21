Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust is caring for 90 Covid patients as Omicron takes hold

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust is caring for 90 coronavirus patients in hospital, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from 71 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 22 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 116.

Bedford Hospital

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Across England there were 6,434 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 795 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by one.

The figures also show that 76 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 12. This was up from 48 in the previous seven days.