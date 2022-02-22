Covid jabs given to five to 11 year olds during fun day in Bedfordshire

Covid-19 vaccinations for children were delivered at Priory House, Chicksands, as part of a fun day.

Clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) children and household contacts aged five to 11 years were greeted by some of their favourite cartoon characters last week.

Staff carrying out the jabs had colouring books, stickers and fun characters on hand for those attending.

The fun day

Vaccination areas were also redecorated to make them appear less clinical and staff adapted their clinical uniforms so they are more welcoming to children.

Parents may have received a national letter informing them their child is eligible for a vaccination.

They will now receive an invitation from either their GP or from NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group to attend a clinic near them.

The children’s dose is different to the adult dose and only certain clinics can offer this vaccination.

Clinics will either be in a large vaccination centre, GP surgery (which might not be their own GP), community pharmacy or a pop-up site operated by Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust.

Supplies of this specialised vaccine will only be available to a few clinics at a time. So if your preference of site is not available, keep checking as we will be adding new appointments at each of the vaccination centres.