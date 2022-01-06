Massive rise in Central Beds Covid cases - with 5,116 recorded in the past week

New cases of Covid-19 in Central Bedfordshire have soared with the area recording 5,116 in the past week.

That is an increase of 1,192 compared to the previous week’s figure.

Infections are highest among 30 to 39-year-olds and 40 to 49-year-olds but rising across most adult age groups.

Central Beds Council has reported that the number of people in hospital has increased again and there were three deaths in the last reporting week (up to January 5).

There were 3,017 new cases in Bedford (up 774), 3,590 in Luton (up 1,190) and 5,199 in Milton Keynes (up 1,366).

There were also three deaths reported in Bedford, two in Luton and two in Milton Keynes.

The NHS has delivered 153,565 boosters in Central Bedfordshire, which means more than three-quarters of eligible people in the area have had their booster.

A council spokesman said: “Although Omicron causes less severe disease than previous variants, as many as 90 per cent of those in intensive care with covid have not had their booster and over 60 per cent have not had any vaccination at all.

“Hospital admissions are rising, and our local hospitals are under increasing strain.

“We are experiencing the fastest growth in Covid cases that we have ever known, and case rates are now rising among the older and more vulnerable, with the obvious risk that this will continue to increase the pressures on our NHS.”

The Government has decided to continue with Plan B for another three weeks, with a further review before the regulations expire on January 26.

This means: carry on working from home whenever you can; wear face coverings on public transport and in most indoor public places; take a test before going to high-risk venues or meeting the elderly or vulnerable and get vaccinated.

All areas in Chronicle country have seen a rise in the weekly number of cases.

Stotfold and Langford: 295 cases in the last seven days

Sandy: 263 cases

Arlesey: 263 cases

Biggleswade North: 219 cases

Biggleswade South: 211 cases

Shefford: 197 cases

Potton: 132 cases

Silsoe and Shillington: 82 cases