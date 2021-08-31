Number of Covid patients being treated in Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust jumps by 78%

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 82 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 24 was up from 60 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 78 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 46.

Bedford Hospital

Across England there were 5,911 people in hospital with Covid as of August 24, with 857 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 14 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 16 per cent%.