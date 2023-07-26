A man who was rescued by firefighters after being crushed under his own car in a collision is set to cycle 837 miles for charity.

Crash victim Tom Pyman is cycling the distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats around his hometown of Potton to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2017 Tom was thrown from his car and crushed when it overturned and landed on him, after being involved in a collision. Firefighters had to dig a trench to safely move him from under it.

Tom Pyman pictured with ACFO Alison Kibblewhite outside Potton Fire Station.

Tom said: “I am forever grateful for what the firefighters did that day to save my life. I am completing this challenge to give something back and gain closure on my recovery.

“I felt compelled to complete this challenge in my hometown not only because of the support I have received from my friends, family, and the local community throughout my recovery but also for the firefighters from Potton who were there at the scene of my accident. Without them it it’s likely I wouldn’t be here today.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Alison Kibblewhite, met Tom at Potton station on Tuesday before he set off on Day 4 of his challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alison said: “It was a pleasure to meet Tom and hear about his training. To keep cycling for eight days is a real test of both body and mind. We are thrilled he has made such a remarkable recovery. We wish Tom the best of luck with completing the rest of his challenge.”