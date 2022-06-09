Former midwife takes on top job for new NHS group covering Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire

After working as a nurse, midwife and community specialist practitioner in London, Nicky worked as the Associate Dean for Primary Education in Hertfordshire and Barnet between 1999 and 2003.

Nicky has also held several director roles across the NHS in Hertfordshire, before moving to Luton CCG in 2014. Following the creation of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG in April 2021, Nicky has been the Director of Primary Care.

Said Nicky: “I am delighted to be appointed as the Integrated Care Board’s new Chief Primary Care Officer, which will allow my colleagues and I to work with primary care teams locally in Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to review and redesign services with our partners to meet the needs of our communities.

Nicky Poulain

“I am passionate about true collaboration and strive for an integrated and personalised health and social care system for the local population. With this in mind, my main focus is always on patient outcomes and improving the wellbeing of patients and their families.”

Felicity Cox, Chief Executive Designate for Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “The Chief Primary Care Officer is a very important role for the Integrated Care Board, as it helps to ensure that local GPs and their teams have a voice at the heart of decisions made both locally and across our system as a whole. This is why I am delighted that Nicky will be joining the team.