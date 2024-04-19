Free information event in Biggleswade for people affected by Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This free event, organised by Parkinson’s UK, will allow people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones the opportunity to learn more about the condition and how to cope with symptoms. Attendees will also receive information and advice about the support available to them locally.

Parkinson’s UK will host a number of stalls which will offer insight into the local resources, activities and support available. There will be the opportunity to speak to the local support group along with staff from Parkinson’s UK to answer any questions.

Julie Wilson Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Bedfordshire who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this special event.

“It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 1,000 in Bedfordshire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The free event is taking place at The Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade SG18, between 2pm - 4pm on 19 April.