Fundraising campaign to help Biggleswade mum create lasting memories

Family and friends of a Biggleswade mum fighting cancer are fundraising to help her create some lasting memories.

Kelly King was diagnosed with cervical cancer three years ago at the age of 33.

Since then she has endured operations, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and is now on trial treatment to keep the cancer at bay.

The mum-of-three is determined to live life to the full, two years ago she re-married, to Luke, and is supporting her two eldest children through GCSE and A-levels while continuing to work in a children’s home.

Family friend Gemma Archer, who has organised an event in Tempsford, where Kelly used to live, said: “The money itself we would like to use for Kelly to take a break, for her to step back from work and not worry about the financial implications that this will have on her and her family.

“She would like help with travel expenses to and from hospitals for treatment or if we are lucky enough all the above plus a holiday of a lifetime to make memories with her family and for them to all take a break to enjoy each other again.”

Daughter Chelsey who is helping with the fundraising, is currently sitting her GCSEs while Reece, who is sitting his A-levels, is planning to go to university in September. Daughter Chloe is the baby of the family.

Kelly, of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, is supporting the fundraising.

“It will help us to financially to do things with the kids,” she said. “And we want to make some really good memories.

“I want to remain positive and enjoy doing things with the kids.”

Said Gemma: “Our aim is to raise awareness of Cervical Cancer and the effects not only on Kelly, but also other family members close to her, but most importantly her children that are really struggling with the progression of the diagnoses. We want to share our story with our local community in hope that they will support us in our future ventures to raise awareness and money, and even reach out to other children in a similar situation as a support network amongst us in Bedfordshire.”

The fundraiser takes place at Church End playing field in Tempsford on June 15 from 1-6pm with fun events for all the family including a bouncy castle, children’s games, facepainting, tombola and a raffle with prizes offered by local businesses.

You can find out more about the campaign at gofundme.com/j7nu7-kellys-fight?