Complaints about GPs and dentists in Bedfordshire have risen above levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Massive pressure has been put on the nation's GP and dental surgeries since the start of the pandemic, which led to higher demand for medical services and backlogs building for appointments.

Advertisement

1,901 complaints were made about GPs and dentists in the former NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG area in the year to March – up 15% from those made in the year to March 2019

New data from NHS Digital shows 1,901 complaints were made about GPs and dentists in the former NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG area in the year to March – up 15% from 1,648 made in the year to March 2019.

NHS Digital did not collate data on complaints for 2019-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Of last year's complaints, 573 (30%) were fully upheld – meaning the medical provider was ultimately found to be in the wrong.

This was up from 2018-19, when 28% of complaints were upheld.

Advertisement

The Royal College of GPs, which represents the profession, said that GPs were "doing their absolute best in exceptionally difficult circumstances".

Profession Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the organisation, said that "the vast majority of patients are satisfied with the care they received".

Advertisement

In response she called on the Government to remedy the "spiralling workload and workforce pressures" faced by GPs, urging it to take on a new recruitment and retention strategy to deal with staffing issues.

The British Medical Association said it understands patients' frustrations with the health service – but that GP practices are currently facing "unbearable pressures".

Advertisement

Across England, the most common reason for complaining about a GP surgery last year was 'communications', listed on 15% of complaints, while for dentists, the largest proportion of complaints were about 'clinical treatment' (24%).

An NHS England spokesperson said GP staff are working "non-stop" to provide patients with the care they need.

Advertisement