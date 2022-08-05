Close up of doctor working at computer

GP patient survey 2022: The best and worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Biggleswade, Sandy and Shefford area

How does your GP rate?

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 5:15 pm

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in [area].

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best and worst GP surgeries in Chronicle Country, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good/very bad or fairly bad.

1. Greensands Medical Practice

At Greensands Medical Practice in Potton, 77% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 8% rated it as bad.

2. Shefford Health Centre

At Shefford Health Centre 69% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 16% rated it as bad.

3. Larksfield Surgery

At Larksfield Surgery in Stotfold, 67% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 15% rated it as bad.

4. Sandy Health Centre

At Sandy Health Centre 66% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good and 18% rated it as bad.

