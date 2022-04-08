An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Chronicle Country, according to the data.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Larksfield Surgery Medical Partnership, Stotfold There are 7,432 patients per GP at Larksfield Surgery Medical Partnership, Stotfold. In total there are 14,170 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.9 GPs.

2. Ivel Medical Centre, Biggleswade There are 2,318 patients per GP at Ivel Medical Centre, Biggleswade. In total there are 13,992 patients and the full-time equivalent of 6 GPs.

3. Great Barford Surgery There are 2,200 patients per GP at Great Barford Surgery. In total there are 5,279 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.4 GPs.

4. Sandy Health Centre There are 1,994 patients per GP at Sandy Health Centre. In total there are 8,809 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.4 GPs.