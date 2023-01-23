Members of the men's peer support group ‘For Men To Talk’ will be walking a marathon for the second time – and are looking for new male walkers!

They will be taking part in the Virtual London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.

Advertisement

In October 2022, seven attendees of ‘For Men To Talk’ undertook the challenge of a marathon.

In October 2022, seven attendees of ‘For Men To Talk’ undertook the challenge of the Virtual London Marathon

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of all the walkers, what an achievement,” said ‘For Men To Talk’ founder Luke Newman, from Potton. “Their determination not only on the day, but in the weeks of training leading up to it was very inspiring. Now we are looking for old and new walkers to join us in April 2023.”

All men will be following a 12-week plan starting on Sunday, January 29. They are hoping to their improve their self-perception and self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, and also to reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue.

Advertisement

As well as improving their physical and mental health, the group will be raising money which will go towards helping more men at ‘For Men To Talk’, which gives men suffering with anxiety, depression and grief the chance to talk with fellow sufferers.

They hold physical meetings at The Crown Hotel (Weatherspoon) in Biggleswade, St.Neots Golf Club, Gamlingay Eco Hub and the Roundabout Club in Sandy. They also have weekly virtual meetings via Zoom and a monthly walking event.

Advertisement