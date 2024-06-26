Last chance for thousands of Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes residents to get seasonal Covid-19 jab

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes only have a few days left to receive a seasonal Covid-19 vaccination.

Thousands of eligible people who have not yet come forward are being reminded that the offer for the jab ends on June 30.

Adults and children may be offered a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine if they are: aged 75 years old or over (or will turn 75 by 30 June 2024); aged 6 months to 74 years old and have a weakened immune system; living in a care home for older adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will not be able to book a spring Covid-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling 119 after June 29. The last date you will be able to have your spring COVID-19 vaccination is June 30.

Health news.

Dr Eleanor Powers, head of Public Health Commissioning (immunisation) for the NHS in the East of England, said: “It’s really important to get your Covid-19 booster vaccination while it is still on offer, as it helps reduce the risk of catching the virus while also improving your recovery time should you get infected.

"I urge you to take up this potentially life-saving, free vaccination while it is still available up until the end of June. It’s so easy to book an appointment, offered at local pharmacies, GP practices and walk-in clinics, so get it while you can!”

Residents can double-check their eligibility online, and receive the vaccination at many local pharmacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad