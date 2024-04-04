Leisure centre colleagues raise more than £1,000 for Dementia UK with triathlon challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The eight colleagues work for leading leisure operator Everyone Active, which runs five leisure sites in Central Bedfordshire on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

They worked together to complete an 80km swim, 250km bike and 100km run across five sites, utilising the gym and swim facilities. Starting at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, the colleagues then headed to Flitwick Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and The Dunstable Centre before finishing at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

The challenge was undertaken by contract manager Gary Foley, general managers Phillip Rose (Saxon), Gemma Garner-Higgins (Flitwick), Gareth Hunt (Houghton Regis), Rob Webb (Dunstable) and Jason Lombard (Tiddenfoot), contract operations manager Jody Woodfield and GP exercise referral coordinator Jacqui Ryan.

Around 944,000 people in the UK are living with dementia. Dementia UK supports a network of Admiral Nurses who provide free, specialist advice, support and understanding to anyone affected by the condition, wherever it is needed through its dedicated helpline, and also at clinics and services throughout the community.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Gary Foley, said: “It was a fantastic effort by the team to complete the challenge and our thanks go to the local community for supporting us and donating so generously.

“Raising £1,000 for Dementia UK was a brilliant result and will allow them to continue their important work in supporting those affected by dementia.”