‘For Men To Talk’ launches ‘For Men To Talk about Autism’ virtual meetings

For Men To Talk, a renowned company started by Potton man Luke Newman and dedicated to providing men with peer support and a safe space to discuss various topics is excited to announce the launch of its latest initiative, For Men To Talk about Autism.

This virtual meeting series is specifically tailored for autistic men, men with autistic family members, or men awaiting an autism diagnosis. It aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment where men can openly discuss autism-related issues, experiences and challenges.

The inaugural meeting of For Men To Talk about Autism is scheduled for Monday, October 23 6pm, and will take place in a virtual setting, making it accessible to all individuals. It will then occur every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month.

This new initiative is part of For Men To Talk’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe and judgment-free platform for men to engage in meaningful conversations.

For Men To Talk about Autism recognises the unique needs and perspectives of autistic individuals and their families and strives to foster a community where participants can connect, share their stories and learn from one another.

Participants can visit the official For Men To Talk about Autism webpage for more information, including free registration details for each meeting via https://formentotalk.co.uk/formentotalkaboutautism/

“We understand that discussing autism-related topics can be challenging, and individuals may have unique questions and experiences. For Men To Talk about Autism provides a safe and welcoming space for men to connect and share their journeys,” said Luke Newman, founder of For Men To Talk.

The company encourages men from all walks of life, whether they are autistic themselves, have autistic family members, or are seeking an autism diagnosis, to join this initiative and help build a supportive and understanding community.

For Men To Talk began as a grassroots effort in Sandy, Gamlingay, Biggleswade, St Neots, Bedford, Potton and Stockport, providing a safe and judgment-free space for men to come together and discuss their mental health challenges. This is via physical, walking and fishing meetings.

These meetings, held both virtually and in-person, have proven to be a lifeline for many, allowing participants to share their struggles, experiences, and coping mechanisms.

Whether it’s through virtual channels, outdoor activities, or in-person meetings, ‘For Men To Talk’ ensures that men have the chance to engage in meaningful conversations and form connections that contribute to their overall well-being.

For Men To Talk about Autism represents a significant step in the company’s mission to promote mental well-being and foster connections among men. Through open and respectful dialogue, it is hoped that this initiative will contribute to greater awareness, acceptance, and support for those affected by autism.