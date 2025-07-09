North Beds MP Richard Fuller is calling for pay freezes for senior NHS staff that have failed to deliver the Biggleswade Health Hub.

He has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, welcoming an announcement that he would be freezing pay for senior managers in underperforming Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and NHS provider trusts.

And he has called the freeze to include bosses who failed to deliver the Biggleswade Health Hub after plans for the facility were scrapped due to "revenue constraints".

In a scathing letter, Mr Fuller lists NHS roles who he says “have let my constituents down and should suffer consequences for their failures to deliver acceptable levels of primary care across the constituency”.

They are: All members of the BLMK Primary Care Commissioning and Assurance Committee; NHS East of England Primary Care Sernior Manager; NHS East of England Regional Director; NHS National Director for Primary Care; and Chief Executive, NHS Estates.

The initial timeline for Biggleswade Health Hub to be open was the end of 2023, but that shifted to the last quarter of 2024 with delays blamed on the inability to agree a long-term leasing arrangement for the Biggleswade Hospital Ivel Valley site.

Now, halfway through 2025, Mr Fuller says there has been “no tangible progress” to healthcare in the area.

Also shelved were plans to secure space at Sandy Health Centre and additional office space at Shannon Court.

North Beds MP Richard Fuller is backing pay freezes 'for failing NHS managers'

Mr Fuller said: “My constituents in North Bedfordshire have endured years of delay and inaction regarding the development of improved primary healthcare facilities, most notably the much-needed Biggleswade Health Hub.

"Despite repeated assurances and extensive engagement on my part with BLMK ICB, there has been no tangible progress. This failure has eroded the trust of local people in the NHS and left our communities under served.

“In light of this, I urge you to consider applying your pay freeze policy to the following roles associated with the ongoing lack of progress in primary care provision in my constituency.”

Mr Fuller added there needed to be more accountability within the public sector and that Mr Streeting was “absolutely right to highlight this as an area to be addressed”.

The letter states: "Given that ‘North Bedfordshire has been repeatedly let down by the NHS with delays, inaction and failed delivery of critical infrastructure, most notably the much-needed Biggleswade Health Hub, I have written to the Health Secretary with a list of those NHS managers who have let my constituents down and should suffer consequences for their failures to deliver acceptable levels of primary care across the constituency.

“I have also asked that he expands the remit of the measures he outlined to include individuals in NHS England and NHS Estates to encourage greater accountability across the full spectrum of senior management. There seems to be a culture of impunity at senior levels that would not be accepted in the private sector and similar disciplines should be applied equally in the NHS.”

In February Richard met with Central Bedfordshire Council, Cllr Adam Zerny, the NHS, and the Integrated Care Board for a start-of-year update on options for primary care facilities in Biggleswade.

BLMK ICB declined to comment.

