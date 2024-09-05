The WHO have declared a global health emergency 🏥

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus.

In August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency as a mpox outbreak spreads throughout Africa, driven by the Clade 1 variant.

No cases of mpox clade 1 have been detected in the UK so far.

Experts have revealed the symptoms of mpox to watch out for, as cases continue to rise around the world.

The virus, formerly known as monkeypox, caused the WHO to declare a global health emergency in August, after cases of the Clade 1 variant had caused a wave of infections across Africa, with a case also being detected in Sweden and Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mpox is caught through close contact. If you get infected, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear. They commonly include cold and flu-like symptoms such as a fever, headache and muscle ache, with an mpox rash developing one to five days after the first symptoms.

Whilst there have been no cases of the mpox Clade 1 variant detected in the UK so far, it’s important to be aware of the symptoms and risks associated with catching mpox. Experts from the sexual wellness platform Bedbible have answered some of the most common questions about what you should watch out for.

What does Mpox rash look like?

The most noticeable symptom of Mpox is a rash that can be painful and appears on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, and on or near genitals.

Rashes can vary and can sometimes be confused with chicken pox. Some people will develop only one or two bumps, while others have a much bigger outbreak. While it may look different on each individual, generally the rash consists of bumps that turn into blister-like sores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How do you catch mpox?

Mpox is passed on from person to person through close physical contact, though you can also catch it by touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with mpox or from the coughs or sneezes of a person with mpox.

Animal-to-human infection has so far only been reported in countries with large Mpox outbreaks. Previously, the CDC stated that sexual contact had been a prominent cause of the 2022 outbreak.

Mpox can be passed through sexual intimacy via any bodily fluids or from skin-to-skin contact. Presently, the WHO lists face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, and mouth-to-skin contact as being ways for the infection to spread.

How long do symptoms of mpox take to show?

Mpox has an incubation period of three to 17 days according to the WHO. Most people will present symptoms up to 21 days after they have been exposed to the virus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms of mpox tend to last between two and four weeks, you can infect people the entire time you have the rash, it is only once the scabs have fallen off and new skin has appeared that you are no longer infectious.

What should I do if I think I have Mpox?

The risk of catching mpox in the UK is defined as “low” by the NHS. However if you develop symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the infection it’s important that you reach out to medical professionals as soon as possible.

Can you still get the mpox vaccine?

The NHS currently offers the smallpox vaccine, as it’s generally believed it provides some protection, to anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to mpox.

Those who are eligible include healthcare workers, men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men, and who have multiple partners and people who've been in close contact with someone who has mpox.

You can find out more information about mpox and where your nearest mpox vaccination site is based on NHS.UK.