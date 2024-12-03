Cases have been spreading at ‘higher levels’ this year 🤒

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norovirus is spreading at ‘higher levels’ this year.

The UK Health and Security Agency are urging people to stay home if they catch the winter vomiting bug.

Norovirus is highly contagious and cannot be killed by alcohol hand gels.

The rising number of cases has led to two hospitals in West Yorkshire telling visitors to stay away.

Health officials have issued a “stay at home” warning after cases of norovirus have started to spread at “higher levels” across the UK.

Also known as the “winter vomiting bug” even though you can get it at any time of the year, norovirus leaves you with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surge in cases has even led to two hospitals in West Yorkshire telling visitors to stay away. Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust have put visitor restrictions in place with “immediate effect”, to help keep “patients, visitors and staff safe.”

Norovirus is highly contagious, here is everything you need to know about whether or not you can go to work and what the current guidance is on staying home.

Norovirus is highly contagious. | Pexels, Sora Shimazaki

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Cases have been spreading at “higher levels” this year, with the UKHSA issuing guidance on how to look after yourself and prevent spreading the virus.

Figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), show that between weeks 44 and 45 of 2024 the number of norovirus cases was 85% higher than the five season average for the same two week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many possible causes for the increase in cases of norovirus from weakened immunity after the Covid pandemic to a change in reporting and diagnostic testing and a rise in the number of transmissions thanks to the emergence of the GII.17 norovirus variant which now accounts for 67% of cases.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Symptoms of norovirus can come on suddenly, with the virus having an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Also known as the “winter vomiting bug”, symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

When you experience vomiting and diarrhoea your body can become dehydrated so it’s important that you drink plenty of fluids. Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk of becoming dehydrated and needing treatment.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious, it is easily spread through contact with infected people and objects and surfaces that have become contaminated with the virus. People are most infectious when they have symptoms, but it’s possible to still spread the virus before and after your symptoms have stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you have norovirus you can contaminate surfaces, objects or even food, so it’s important that you avoid cooking and preparing meals until 48 hours after your last symptoms. Handle contaminated items with disposable gloves and wash contaminated clothing or bed linens at 60°C.

Hand washing is important to prevent catching norovirus or helping to stop the spread. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus, so it’s advised to wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Should you go to work if you have norovirus?

People with norovirus are asked to “stay at home” until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped and to avoid going to work or school. The guidance from the UKHSA also states that you should not visit your GP or a hospital while you have symptoms as you could risk spreading the infection.

If you have concerns about the symptoms of yourself or someone else it’s recommended that you call your GP for more advice or NHS 111.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of norovirus on NHS.UK.