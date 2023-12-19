Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study into the use of alcohol in care homes says residents should be able to drink if they want to.

The research – by academics from the University of Bedfordshire in partnership with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – said homes should aim to strike a balance “between minimising risk and maximising quality of life”.

The research found drinking alcohol can create a sense of community for residents and staff, for example, by celebrating special occasions together (Picture: Pixabay)

It said there is often a blanket ban at care homes but that found residents, families, care home staff and care home inspectors felt strongly that people should be able to continue drinking alcohol when they move into a home.

The study – funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) School for Social Care Research – found drinking alcohol can create a sense of community for residents and staff, for example, by celebrating special occasions together.

And although there are potential risks associated with people drinking alcohol in care homes – including reactions to medication, confusion and falls – residents could be supported to decide for themselves whether the benefits of alcohol outweighed the risks. Where risks were identified, strategies were put in place to reduce them.

But the University of Bedfordshire’s research found some homes had a ‘blanket ban’ on drinking alcohol. In others, alcohol was rarely available. For example, a glass of sherry might be offered at Christmas.

Some homes only gave the appearance of providing alcohol. In one care home, a bespoke ‘pub’ had been built, fitted with Velcro dart boards, fake fires, bar stools and optics, but the optics were full of coloured water and were just for show.

The policies were mostly motivated by concerns about health and safety. But care home inspectors who took part in the study thought that, with the best intentions, care staff had sometimes gone too far, becoming paternalistic or “wrapping people in cotton wool”. They were looking for care staff to achieve a balance between health, personal choice, risk, safety, human rights, and equality and diversity.

Dr Sarah Wadd is based at Bedfordshire’s Tilda Goldberg Centre for Social Work and Social Care and led the study. She said: “People living in care homes should be supported to have as much choice and control of their lives as possible. It is important to remember that just as health has value, so too does pleasure. The goal is to find a balance between minimising risk and maximising quality of life. Our research has shown that this isn’t always happening in practice. We have produced good practice guidance for care staff and a guide for care home residents and the general public.”