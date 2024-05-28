Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a rise in abortions recorded in Central Bedfordshire in 2022 new figures show – as the number hit a record high across England and Wales.

The latest Department of Health and Social Care figures show there were 1,237 abortions for residents of Central Bedfordshire in 2022 – up from 939 the year before and an increase from 748 in 2012. Of the abortions in 2022, 32 were for under-18-year-olds.

Abortion provider MSI Reproductive Choices said it believes cost-of-living pressures and a lack of access to contraception through stretched NHS services are both "playing a bigger role" in decisions to have an abortion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a total of 251,377 abortions for women resident in England and Wales in 2022.

A pregnancy test kit indicating pregnancy. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

This was the highest number since the Abortion Act was introduced almost 60 years ago and a rise of 17% on the 2021 figure, the department said.

MSI said its own numbers show a rise of 27% in people turning to its clinics for abortion care in 2023, and a further 22% increase in the first quarter of this year.

Dr Sarah Salkeld, the charity's UK associate clinical director, said: "With so many women around the country experiencing inadequate access to contraception, it’s no surprise that abortion figures are rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Greater demand and finite resources for GPs and sexual health clinics are leaving women at risk of unintended pregnancy at a time when families are struggling to make ends meet."

She added: "These pressures disproportionately impact those on the lowest incomes, meaning those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis are often more likely to experience an unintended pregnancy in the first place."

Regional figures show a significant gap in the rate of abortions for the most and least deprived residents of the East of England.

There was a rate of 27.8 abortions per 1,000 women considered the most deprived, compared to 14.6 per 1,000 for the least deprived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said findings from their survey of over 1,300 women this month suggested financial factors had either mainly or partly impacted the decision to end a pregnancy for 57% of respondents.

Additionally, 36% said they had been unable to get the contraception they wanted or had faced delays, leading to unwanted pregnancies and subsequent abortions.

Heidi Stewart, Bpas chief executive, said they had heard "heartbreaking" stories from women under financial pressure.

She said: "The cost-of-living crisis has placed immense strain on women and families, with too many having to choose between financial stability and having a baby."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added women have also told the service they face long waits for contraceptive appointments, are refused specific contraceptive methods, and experience limited options for non-hormonal birth control.

"No woman should become pregnant because healthcare services are failing to provide women with the contraception they want and need, when they need it," she said.

She called on the next government to curb the cost of living and make childcare more affordable, as well as focusing on women’s health to improve access to contraception.