Sandy Mayor honours the work done by young carers in the town
The Sandy Town Council Annual Civic Service raised more than £500 at St Swithun’s Church in a service that highlighted the work of young carers within the town.
The well-attended event hosted by mayor Joanna Hewitt, was coordinated by Sandy Town Council’s Mayor’s Office with support from the Sandy Air Cadets and Fire Cadets. In attendance were Deputy Lieutenant Julian Polhil, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah and Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson. Mayors from 12 towns also attended. A wide cross-section of members of the Sandy community, including town councillors, charities and community group leaders made up the estimated 100 guests who attended the service.
A collection was taken during the service for CHUMS, the Mayor’s selected charity, raising over £500 to support their work in safeguarding the mental and emotional health of children, young people and young carers in Bedfordshire. Cllr Hewitt closed the service with a reception in the St Swithun’s Church.