Sandy Town Council calls on landowners in ongoing struggle to supply allotments

The aim is to benefit the wellbeing of residents
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

Sandy Town Council is calling on landowners in its search for allotment spaces to benefit the wellbeing of residents.

The council, which is a member of The National Allotment Society, has 119 people on the waiting list for a plot.

Allotment holders would need access to or be able to install a water supply, as well as storage sheds and parking, and the ability to fence off the land.

Photo by Kenan Kitchen.Photo by Kenan Kitchen.
A council spokesperson says the authority has a statutory duty to provide sufficient allotment plots to residents.

They added: “We are making every effort to ensure that we uphold this duty. The council do not currently have an allotment site and have struggled to find the land on which to establish such a provision.”

It is urging landowners to get in touch should they have a suitable plot of land to lease.

