Allowing your dog to sleep in your bed can have health benefits (photo: Adobe)

The bountiful benefits of looking after a dog are well known.

From companionship to exercise, Man's Best Friend provides endless joy throughout the waking hours.

Perhaps less well documented are the perks of sharing the time you spend asleep with your pooch.

More than half of pet owners allow their pets to sleep in their bed, apparently, and many will be reaping the rewards.

Still need convincing? MattressNextDay has highlighted the health benefits of allowing your dog to sleep in your bed:

The pet effect: 6 health benefits of sleeping with your dog

1 You’ll have deeper sleep

Studies have shown that sleeping with a dog helps you relax and increases your flow of oxytocin, which can have a profound impact on how deeply you sleep.

Sleeping with your dog helps promote brainwaves and syncs your heartbeat, which helps you enter REM (the deepest stage of sleep).

So, next time you are sleeping near your dog, imagine your hearts beating together at the same time to help you drift off more quickly.

2 You’re less likely to have nightmares

Sleeping with your dog is also more likely to stop any nightmares from occurring, and even help those that are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This is because dogs help mitigate anxiety, which is often associated with nightmares and PTSD, due to being hypervigilant.

This, therefore, creates a more positive sleeping environment, making it easier for you to fall asleep.

3 You’ll feel more secure and protected

Further studies show that the presence of a dog in bed positively impacts women’s sleep quality due to making them feel more secure and comfortable.

Logically thinking about it - your dog's instinct is to protect and will let you know if they sense something that is off.

4 Your stress levels will be lowered

Seventy-four percent of pet owners report that their mental health improved after purchasing or adopting one.

Not only does cuddling your pet lead to the release of oxytocin (the ‘love hormone’) as previously mentioned, but it reduces stress and elevates your mood.

This, therefore, makes it easier for you to fall asleep at night, given that stress is one of the most disruptive factors for a good night’s sleep.

5 Your blood pressure will also be lowered

Similarly, studies have found that interacting with your dog can lead to lower blood pressure readings.

So, what more of an excuse do you need to cuddle your dog before you plan to sleep?

6 You’re less likely to have allergies

There’s been many a debate about whether you should sleep with your pet due to potential allergies, however, a study found that children who sleep with their dogs are less likely to have allergies later in life.

