Son raises incredible £3.6k for Moggerhanger hospice in memory of brave mum

A son has raised an incredible £3,685 for Sue Ryder's St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger in memory of his mum.

David Thomas started supporting the palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity because they cared for his mum in 2016, and held a Christmas tree sale in December to raise vital funds. Now the grand total is in, he wishes to say a big thank you to everyone who donated.

Advertisement

David, 47, said: “My mum, Kathy, passed away at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and while I miss her massively and always will, I feel like her time at the hospice was a positive and happy experience. This is all down to all of the staff there. I can’t speak highly enough about how everything was dealt with and how lovely everyone was.”

David and his wife, Allison, who supported his festive fundraiser.

Ahead of his festive fundraiser he had already donated a total of £5,218 to the charity.

David explained: “I used to own a small garden centre so I held a few fundraising weekends through my business, donating money from plant sales. A year after mum died I also did an ultramarathon in the Lake District which was good fun.

Advertisement