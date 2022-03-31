Staff from Specsavers in Biggleswade take more than 1.5million steps to support new dad diagnosed with brain tumour

Kind fundraisers from Specsavers in Biggleswade have walked hundreds of thousands of steps for a young dad diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine eye test in their store.

The five members of staff from the store took on the challenge as part of their on-going support for Adam Dilley, who was diagnosed at the end of last year.

Adam, 30, underwent brain surgery on November 1 at Addenbrookes Hospital. He is now undergoing several weeks of radiotherapy, followed by chemotherapy.

Left to right - Lesley Flack, Kam Chana, Hannah Morris, Sarah Pattni, Michaela Field.

At the same time, Adam and his partner Tasha welcomed their first child, Alfie Dilley, on December 11, 2021.

Kam Chana, Biggleswade store director, said: "We are so delighted to have completed the challenge and supported Brain Tumour Research. We want Adam’s family to know that we are here for them and plan to continue raising funds and awareness throughout the year to support charities like this that can help people like Adam in the future."

In total the team managed 1,538,017 steps:

Kam Chana - 339,992 (Director)

Sarah Pattni - 267,912 (Practice Manager)

Lesley Flack - 286,549 (In store trainer)

Hannah Morris - 323,638 (Store Admin)

Michaela Field - 319,926 (Practice Manager)

The 10k Facebook step challenge was part of Brain Tumour Research's event to raise funds to help find a cure for brain tumours.

In 2021 thousands of supporters took part in the first challenge, helping to raise nearly £1 million to support vital research and fit their steps into everyday life.

Kam added: ‘We complete thousands of eye examinations every year and finding a brain tumour is rare. Adam’s experience shows that having an eye examination is so much more than checking whether you can see or not. It’s about eye health and, at our Sainsburys and town centre stores, we have an OCT machine that can spot signs of eye health issues many years before they develop."