The 13 best rated GP surgeries in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes where patients are happiest with their doctor

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 15th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 12:20 BST

They’re leading the way for patient satisfaction ⭐

It’s been a challenging time for the NHS this winter.

A “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses including the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus left hospitals feeling the strain.

There were record number of patients in hospital for norovirus, with over 40,000 bed days lost to the vomiting bug in February alone.

Despite this, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with our doctor, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Sign up for NationalWorld Today newsletter - delivered daily to your inbox

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25. It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice, with 9.4% saying their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we look at the top-rated GP surgeries under the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 228 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Harrold. The response rate was 43%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

1. Harrold Medical Practice, Harrold

There were 228 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Harrold. The response rate was 43%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Asplands Medical Centre in Woburn Sands. The response rate was 38%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good.

2. Asplands Medical Centre, Woburn Sands

There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Asplands Medical Centre in Woburn Sands. The response rate was 38%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Sharnbrook Surgery in Sharnbrook. The response rate was 40%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good.

3. Sharnbrook Surgery, Sharnbrook

There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Sharnbrook Surgery in Sharnbrook. The response rate was 40%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Stonedean Practice in Stony Stratford. The response rate was 37%, with 127 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 64% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

4. The Stonedean Practice, Stony Stratford

There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Stonedean Practice in Stony Stratford. The response rate was 37%, with 127 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 64% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostGP practicesGP surgeriesNHS
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice