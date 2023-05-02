NHS England has given £3 million to the University of Bedfordshire to research ways to improve health and social care inequalities across the region.

The grant was awarded to the university in collaboration with the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes Health and Care Partnership to fund the creation of an innovation hub. The hub will bring together academics and health and social career professionals to team up on projects, improving services and supporting patients.

Dr Louise Grant, executive dean faculty of health and social sciences at the University of Bedfordshire, said that the institution was delighted to be working with NHS BLMK Health & Care Partnership to reducing health and social inequalities. Dr Grant added: “Together I am sure we can make a significant contribution through our applied research interventions.”

The launch was celebrated at a special event held at the university’s Putteridge Bury campus.

The first year of research will look into inclusive workforces, new ways of working and safeguarding. Researchers will look how to improve access to care for older people, ethnic minority communities and disadvantaged communities.