Flu cases are surging across the UK, with the NHS warning about a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses.

Fermented garlic and honey is taking off on social media as a home remedy.

Influencers claim it can boost your immune system and relieve cold and flu symptoms.

Here’s everything you need to know about fermented garlic and honey and if it really works.

Cases of flu, norovirus and RSV have been surging in the UK, with the NHS warning of a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal viruses this weekend. The rising cases are leading some people to try out home remedies in order to help relieve their symptoms, with one particular hack going viral on social media.

Influencers swear by fermented garlic and honey, with ingredients and reviews for the homemade remedy wracking up millions of views on TikTok. They claim that is has immune boosting properties and can relieve cold and flu symptoms.

However, behind the big claims, does it really have any benefits? Here’s everything you need to know about the viral social media trend.

Fermented garlic and honey is a home remedy for symptoms of the flu that has been trending on social media. | Pexels/Kaboompics.com

What is fermented garlic and honey?

Fermented garlic and honey is when raw garlic is mixed with honey and sealed in a container for at least a month. The garlic juice mixed with the honey, breaking down both ingredients causing it to ferment.

Does fermented garlic and honey really work?

Garlic and honey on their own do have health benefits, with honey helping to soothe sore throats and ease coughs, but more scientific research is needed to determine whether the use of fermented garlic and honey together can help ease cold and flu symptoms.

Rhysa Phommachanh, Health Specialist at Landys Chemist outlined why garlic and honey have become winter health staples. Phommachanh said: “Both garlic and honey have proven benefits all year round, but can especially support our health in winter.”

Explaining: “Garlic is rich in prebiotic insulin fibre, which supports gut health and is believed to have antimicrobial and antiviral properties to fight disease and ease cold symptoms. Honey, high in antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, helps balance the immune system and ward off illnesses.”

Are there any risks?

There are potential risks from eating fermented garlic and honey. The Cleveland Clinic explain that both raw garlic and honey can cause botulism, a rare but serious illness that attacks your nervous system.

Honey should also not be given to children under the age of one-years-old, whilst the high sugar content in the mixture can raise glucose levels in people with diabetes.

How can you protect yourself from the flu this winter?

A surge in “festive flu” cases has led to an average of 1,861 patients with flu in hospital every day last week. The NHS are encouraging anyone who is eligible and has not already done so to get the flu vaccine which is still available at your GP surgery and from participating pharmacies.

You can find out more about what winter vaccinations are available and who is eligible at NHS.UK.