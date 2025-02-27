More than 50 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo 🚨

More than 50 people have died from a mystery illness in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

There have been more than 400 cases recorded since the outbreak in January.

A previous outbreak of flu-like illness in December was identified as likely being Malaria.

More than 50 people have died after contracting a mystery illness in the north western region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

There have been more than 400 cases identified, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirming a national rapid response team including WHO health emergency experts have been deployed to the regions impacted.

The cases have been tested and are negative for negative for Ebola and Marburg virus. Last year in December, a previous outbreak of a flu-like illness was identified as likely being malaria.

The DRC is one of the countries that has been hit the hardest by the recent mpox outbreak, with the WHO declaring a global outbreak of the clade 1b variant in August 2024. So, how worried should we be about the latest illness and what are the symptoms of the mystery virus? Here’s everything you need to know.

The World Health Organisation in Africa has issued a statement about the 'mystery illness'. | AFP via Getty Images

What are the symptoms?

The WHO Africa have reported that experts are carrying out investigations following the outbreak and that a national rapid response team including WHO health emergency experts have been deployed to the regions impacted, with WHO confirming they are investigating a number of possible causes such as malaria, typhoid fever and meningitis.

The symptoms, which Congo’s Ministry of Health have said include “fever, chills, body aches and diarrhoea”, are similar to Ebola and Marburg virus, but this has been ruled out after samples tested negative.

Should we be worried?

Whilst the news is alarming, Prof Paul Hunter, Professor in Medicine, University of East Anglia (UEA), explained that cases such as this are “not rare”.

Professor Hunter said: “We saw another such cluster in DRC last November/December time. That last one turned out to be malaria and the was likely more severe as a result of increased malnutrition.

“So far I am not aware of much information about the current problem other than it is in the northwest of the country there are apparently two separate clusters in the area.

“The earlier cluster was reported in 21 January 2025 and is centred on Boloko Village in Bolomba Health District. The more recent cluster is in Bomate Village in Basankusu Health Zone and this was reported on the 9th February. No link is known between these two clusters. So far test results are negative foe Ebola and Marburg.

“The only other bit of information is that in the earlier cluster some of the children who died had apparently consumed bat carcasses. But the relevance of that is not yet known.

“What is causing these two clusters is not yet known or indeed whether the same thing is responsible for both. It is certainly possible that we have a similar issue to last autumn with malaria and malnutrition. But we need to wait the results of ongoing investigations to know the cause.”

