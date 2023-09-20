“Now it’s our turn to give something back and raise as much money as possible for Sue Ryder”

A Sandy woman is getting ready to tackle the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike next month in memory of her much-loved dad.

45-year-old Claire Ward was inspired to lace up her trainers following the care her dad Val received at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger in the final months of his life.

“Back in December 2022, Dad was very poorly and had spent Christmas in hospital. It was such a worrying time for all the family. Our journey took a turn, and it was in January 2023 when Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice really became a part of our lives.

Claire Ward will be stepping out under the stars in memory of her dad Val

“Before this time, we knew little about the expert and compassionate palliative care staff at the hospice provided to patients,” explains Claire.

“We had the support of the palliative care hub who were always at the end of the telephone line, 24/7. They took care of all the medical and practical things so that we could focus on making some magical memories with dad that we will hold in our hearts forever.

“Dad became more unwell and spent just over two weeks at the hospice – again the care and compassion they provided just blew our family away. We could visit 24/7, nothing was ever any trouble for them. Dad even had some lovely bubble baths. As a family we knew that when we left to come home, he would always be in good hands.

“It wasn’t just the care the hospice provided dad; they were there for my family and I too, talking the time to talk to us all and explaining everything.”

With Sue Ryder’s support, Claire’s Dad returned home to spend more precious time with his family and was and even attended his granddaughter’s wedding, but in July returned to the hospice where he sadly died.

“This time we weren't scared or worried because we knew Dad was going to the best place. The weight was lifted from our shoulders, and we were able to become a wife and daughters again,” said Claire.

“When dad died, we had such amazing support, ears to listen to us and shoulders to cry on, when we needed it the most. We will never forget that special attention staff at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice provided to our family and to our dad - the hospice will always hold a special place in our heart.

“That’s why we decided to sign up to this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford,” Claire added.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford will return on the evening of Saturday 14th October 2023, starting at Everard Meadow.

Open to everyone from the local community, the event is an opportunity to get together to remember and pay tribute to loved ones who have died while raising vital funds so that Sue Ryder can continue to be there when it matters.

Registration begins at 5.30pm, with live entertainment to build the party atmosphere.

At 7pm walkers sporting, flashing headwear and neon face paint will walk the 5k or 10k routes along the beautiful Bedford Embankment and through Russell Park with live entertainment enroute.

Claire will be joined by her sisters, nieces, and nephew as she walks the 10k route to remember her dad.

“Now it’s our time to give something back and raise as much money as possible for Sue Ryder,” Claire adds.

Sign up now for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford atsueryder.org/starlightbedford.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children aged 6-17. Children 5 and under go free.