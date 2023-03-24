Work for smooth handover of Biggleswade medical centre under way - with hopes new provider will be announced next month

Work is under way for a smooth handover of a medical centre in Biggleswade, members of the Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board heard today (Friday, March 24).

The partners at Ivel Medical Centre resigned their General Medical Services contract, and their notice period will end on May 31.

A member of the public wrote to the board to say that since this announcement the “ability to obtain a doctors’ appointment has become even more difficult”.

Ivel Medical Centre

Nicky Poulain, BLMK ICB’s chief primary care officer, said: “The members [sic] continue to be responsible for providing all those [general medical] services until that time.

“And I do stress that they are doing that, they take that commitment very seriously.

“We have written jointly to all the patients registered at that practice to keep them updated. They don’t need to do anything, but we will keep them informed.”

Ms Poulain added that during the notice period the number of appointments to the practice was steady, however there has been a slight increase in face-to-face GP and same day appointments.

“There are weekly meetings taking place with various members of the Integrated Care Board and that is absolutely supporting the practice in what is a difficult time,” she said.

The board heard that a procurement process is under way to secure a new provider.

“Given the commercial sensitivity of that procurement process I can’t give that information today, but by mid April I will be able to.

“There is a very clear communication strategy, so that local people as well as the patients are all updated as soon as we’re able to,” she said.

The question, which was read out by BLMK ICB chair Dr Rima Makarem, also asked for an update on the proposed health hub.

“With regards to a new hub in Biggleswade, we continue to work with our health and care partners to develop proposals,” Ms Poulain said.

